Luxury hotel officially opens in Downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A new luxury hotel is open in Downtown Knoxville and the property’s designer-turned-“innkeeper” says it will be good for business in the city.

More than 120 people turned out for a garland cutting at The Tennessean on Tuesday, including city and community leaders like Mayor Madeline Rogero. The property’s “innkeeper” says he wanted to give Knoxville a nice hotel above what’s already here, something he’s calling a personal luxury hotel.

“You walk in and everyone knows your name. The next time you come back, they know what wine you want to drink, what room you want to stay in, what side of the bed you sleep on so that for turn-down service. It’s a special place that will become your home when you come back,” said Nicholas Cazana.

He says the hotel is off to a good start. It was completely booked up last Saturday and they’re on track with bookings for April to meet their monthly budget.

The hotel is located at 531 Henley Street and prices range from $179 to a whopping $3,000 a night.

