Longtime Tennessee Goodwill employee who walked to work given car

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A worker at the Shelbyville Goodwill now has an easier time getting around, including going to and from work.

Mary Entsminger has walked a mile each way to work. On Tuesday, she was presented keys to her own car from Goodwill’s Wheels to Work program.

“I don’t have to get up so early to get to work, because I’m an early person and it’s going to help me a lot because I don’t like being late for work,” she told News 2.

Mary has worked for Goodwill for nearly 10 years. As a child, Mary, who was born prematurely and has struggled with a learning disability and memory problem her whole life, wanted to work at Goodwill since she so she could be like her sister who worked at a department store at the time.

Her district manager calls Mary “diligent, hard-working and had made tremendous improvement since she first began at Goodwill.”

