Lenoir City mom warns parents about ‘disturbing’ videos online

LENOIR CITY (WATE) – A Lenoir City mom is warning parents about violent videos on YouTube that look like a child’s cartoon show. Beth Waldmann said her two-year-old clicked on a video of Mickey Mouse. It turned out to not be so innocent. The video showed Mickey getting beaten up by other characters.

“I gasped audibly and I literally shrieked,” said Waldmann.

Waldmann could not believe her daughter pulled up this video one day. She said she immediately took the phone away and began looking for other options, like YouTube Kids. She said even on there she was able to find similar videos. She has now taken the phone away and does not let her daughter use YouTube.

“Cartoons that look nearly identical to the ones that so many of our children watch. We are talking Elmo. We are talking Mickey Mouse,” she said.

Waldmann said they are not hard to find. It took her less than a minute to find some online.

“If I step away for one second, she could stumble upon one of those videos again and that is just not acceptable to me,” she said.

John McCulley is a web developer with Moxley Carmichael. He said this content, unfortunately, will always come up. However, he said there are ways to monitor what your child is watching.

“You can install pieces of software on there like Net Nanny and WebWatcher that let you look at the history of what your kids have been watching,” McCulley said.

McCulley said parents can also place settings on YouTube to limit searches. He said if you sign in with your Gmail account, you can put in profanity filters and passcodes. He also said YouTube has a flagging system. That means if a person deems an video inappropriate, they can ask YouTube to take it down.