Knoxville’s Gentle Barn seeks land donation

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville animal sanctuary is looking for help.

The Gentle Barn Tennessee is seeking a land donation due to outgrowing its current location. The organization rehabilitates abused animals and helps at-risk children.

The organization is looking for 25 to 50 acres in West Knox County. However, it is fine with finding a variation of the requested size if it is within a 35-mile distance from the University of Tennessee’s Veterinary Medical Center.

Also, the organization is hoping the donation will either have a building for staff and animal barns or space for one to be built.

“A real estate donation to the Gentle Barn Tennessee can provide a highly beneficial tax result,” said Rebecca Mink, advisory council chairperson. “We are asking anyone thinking of donating land in East Tennessee to consider contributing to the life-changing work that the Gentle Barn is accomplishing in our community for abused animals, at-risk youth and disabled people.”