Knox County Schools to host public meetings over rezoning proposal

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knox County Schools will have two additional public meetings to discuss a preliminary middle school rezoning proposal.

The proposal would require the rezoning of six schools to accommodate two new schools being constructed.

The plan would affect the zoning of Farragut, Karns, Hoston, Vine and South-Doyle middle schools and creates new zones for Hardin Valley and Gibbs middle schools, both of which are set to open in fall 2018.

The meetings will be held at 6 p.m. at Holston Middle School on April 4 and at Hardin Valley Academy on April 11. There will be at least two members of the Knox County Board of Education at the meetings.

People who cannot attend the meetings can send additional comments to rezoning@knoxschools.org.

