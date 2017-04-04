Hotel, mixed-used buildings proposed for former Knoxville state Supreme Court site

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Proposed plans for the former state Supreme Court building in Downtown Knoxville are coming to light, including saving the old courtroom and transforming the block from a big parking lot to several mixed-use buildings.

Dover Development and the City of Knoxville recently came to a purchase agreement which still has to be voted upon by the city council.

The building, located at 719 Locust Avenue, was constructed in 1951 and has mid-century architecture with marble and glass walls. If the proposed plans are approved, Dover Development will keep the historic courtroom but get rid of the brick building and large parking lot.

“We’re standing in front of the old Supreme Court building and part of that will remain and will probably be a restaurant,” said Mike Cohen who represents Dover Development.

“It has a component a series of great mixed use components,” said Bill Lyons with the City of Knoxville when asked why Dover’s plan was selected over other companies.

The plans call for the large parking lot to be gone. The area on Locust Street would be residential and there would be a hotel across the parking lot on Henley Street.

“We aren’t sure how many rooms – 70 to 140, something like that,” said Cohen.

Cohen says the proposed plans have meeting space, a bike shop and even a dog daycare. Parking will be underground. Cohen says be believes there would be enough business to sustain the project.

“Yes absolutely. We believe that and we’re willing to put millions of dollars into backing up that belief,” he said.

Lyons says improving this block is important to the city.

“I can’t think of a more critical area actually, across from the Convention Center connecting downtown is absolutely important. We always love to go from parking lots to great buildings,” said Lyons.

If the city council approves the purchase agreement, Lyons says then there would be a development agreement. If that is approved then work on the project can begin. If approved, Cohen hopes to have some buildings finished in less than a couple of years.