KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Knoxville confirmed agents are investigating an armed robbery at a bank.

Joyce McCants with the FBI Knoxville said the robbery happened at US Bank, located at 8800 Kingston Pike. No other information is available at this time.

