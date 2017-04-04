Education Commissioner to release major plan for schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee Education Commissioner Candice McQueen is expected to announce on Tuesday a new education plan that will emphasize more accountability, especially when it comes to teaching traditionally underserved kids.

The plan outlines how Tennessee will comply with a federal education law known as the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).

McQueen is expected to announce a new plan that will support English language learners and increase transparency about how they are performing. The plan is expected to put emphasis on holding school districts accountable for how traditionally underserved students and English language learners perform.