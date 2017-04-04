Bill seeking closed primaries in Tennessee withdrawn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The latest effort to end Tennessee’s open primary system has been withdrawn for the year.

The bill sponsored by Sen. Mae Beavers of Mt. Juliet and fellow Republican Rep. Mark Pody of Lebanon was removed from active consideration in the Senate State and Local Government on Tuesday.

Tennessee voters aren’t registered by party, and voters often participate in different primaries depending on campaign developments.

The bills sponsored by Beavers and Pody would have required voters to declare a party allegiance to vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary. That declaration would then be added to voters’ registration records and could only be changed with the election commission.

The bill sought to make any voter who did not select a statewide party affiliation ineligible to vote in a primary election.

