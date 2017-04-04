AAA breaks down Tennessee’s texting while driving laws

Related Coverage Witness: Driver in Texas crash admitted texting before collision



KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The driver of a pickup truck that collided with a church minibus in rural Texas, killing 13 people, apologized after the crash and acknowledged he had been texting while driving, a witness said Friday.

Stephanie Milanie, public affairs for AAA of Tennessee said Texas does not have a law that bans texting while driving for all drivers, but Tennessee does. In addition, she said Tennessee also all cell phone use for school bus drivers and teenagers while they are in the drivers licensing program.

Milani said adult drivers can make phone calls using the speaker but technically, they could still get pulled over under the “due care law.”

“An officer can pull you over if you are driving recklessly and you can be cited for failing to exercise due care behind the wheel,” Milani said.

In Knox County, the number of crashes involving distracted drivers continues to go up. The number of crashes is also on the rise.

According to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, there were 864 crashes involving distracted drivers in 2014. There were 986 crashes in 2016.

“We know for our younger population, other passengers in the car is the most dangerous distraction,” Milani said.

Milani said calling 911 and staying clear of the vehicle are two things people should do if they see a distracted driver. She said people should definitely not drive in front of or behind a distracted driver.

Distracted driving also doesn’t just include texting while driving. Milani said it can also include reaching for something on the floor or even an argument with a spouse in a car.