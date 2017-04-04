3 arrested after meth found in electronic devices in Kentucky

FOURMILE, Ky. (WATE) – Three people were arrested after a Kentucky trooper found drugs during a traffic stop Monday night.

A Kentucky trooper pulled over a vehicle on U.S. 25 E in Bell County around 11:57 p.m. After finding out that the driver’s license was suspended, the trooper used a K-9 to search the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, 110 grams of methamphetamine was found in electronic devices. Drug paraphernalia was also found.

Allen Brock, 28, Shannon Goodman, 31, and Jeffery Clark, 23, were arrested. They face charges for trafficking a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The are being held at the Bell County Detention Center.