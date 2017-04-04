23rd Knoxville HonorAir Flight departs for DC Wednesday



KNOXVILLE (WATE) – HonorAir Knoxville flies East Tennessee WWII, Korean and Vietnam veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorial built to honor their sacrifice.

Wednesday morning a flight will depart with another group of veterans. The flight is expected to return Wednesday between 8:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. The public is invited to the welcome home ceremony.

“When we come, the welcome home is important,” said HonorAir Flight coordinator Jim Cundall. “When you go out and welcome these guys back, it is probably one of the most emotional things when you welcome these guys back.”

Cundall says when many of the World War II Veterans came home they had to walk home from the bus stop. Some of the Vietnam Veterans were met with protestors.

“We took a guy last June who actually got shot by a protestor. It’s amazing how many people have told me they got spit on when they come back,” said Cundall.

The average age on the flight is 77, but Cundall said they are taking a veteran who is 100 years old and was an engineer on the Manhatten Project, helping to develop the first atomic bomb.

“I called him the other day and asked him if he needed a wheelchair and he laughed at me and said, ‘no, I do not need a wheelchair,'” laughed Cundall. “He’s one of those people that you talk to him and he just makes life so much better, just talking to a guy like him.”

HonorAir flights are paid fro completely by private donations.