2 more lawsuits filed, year after deadly Pigeon Forge helicopter crash

Related Coverage Family files lawsuit claiming negligence in Pigeon Forge scenic helicopter crash

PIGEON FORGE (WATE) – One year after a helicopter crash killed five people in Pigeon Forge, the families of the victims have filed two more lawsuits.

A federal lawsuit was filed in October 2016 against the owner of Smoky Mountain Helicopters, Bobby Riggs. Two additional suits have now been filed in Sevier County Civil Court seeking a combined $250 million in damages.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the April 4, 2016, crash, said five people were killed including the pilot Jason Dahl, 38, Kodak resident Johna Morvant, 49, her two children Parker Rasmussen, 18, and Peyton Rasmussen, 22, as well as Peyton Rasmussen’s boyfriend, Michael Mastalez, 21.

Previous story: Family files lawsuit claiming negligence in Pigeon Forge scenic helicopter crash

Frank Spagnoli, attorney for Johna Morvant’s husband Keith, says the suits were filed late last month. Both claim negligence against those responsible for the aircraft’s operation and maintenance. Spagnoli says justice has not been served.

“The people operating the helicopter need to compensate for Keith Morvant wife’s extreme and untimely death and compensate him for the loss of his wife and the emotional distress he suffered,” said Spagnoli.

More online:

He says he believes there is a 100 percent chance they will win in court because, as he puts it, planes and helicopters are not supposed to fall from the sky unless someone who operates them does something wrong, either because of pilot mistake or maintenance problems. He wants a jury to assess the damages.

“It’s up to the defendants to do right thing or wrong thing. [The] right thing is to provide restitution to seek redemption for these deaths. The wrong thing is to create more pain and suffering for the loved ones who survived the loss of their spouses, wives and relative,” Spagnoli said.