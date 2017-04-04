2 men on the run after Knox County armed robbery

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Two men are on the run after an armed robbery at a Knox County gas station early Monday.

Investigators say two men entered the KenJo Market at 8901 Oak Ridge Highway around 4:18 a.m.

The men had a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of money.

One of the suspects is described to be between the ages of 45-60-years-old, has brown hair. He is believed to be around 5-feet-8-inches to 5-feet-10-inches tall and weigh around 180-200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white bandanna, a red and black shirt, denim pants and a dark hat.

The other suspect has brown hair and is around 35-45-years-old.  He is believed to be around 5-feet-6-inches to 5-feet-9-inches tall and weigh around 180-200 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, multi-colored shorts, a multi-colored bandanna and a dark hat.

Anyone with information should call 865-215-2243.

 

