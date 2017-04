KNOXVILLE (WATE) — The Tennessee football program announced Monday a future home-and-home series with Oklahoma.

The two programs are set to meet in 2020 and 2024. The Sooners will host the first meeting on Sept. 12, 2020, and the Vols will host the second meeting on Sept. 7, 2024.

Tennessee and Oklahoma completed the first-ever series in 2014. The Vols lost that last meeting 34-10 at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.