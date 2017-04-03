Vehicle submerged on I-40 off-ramp in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Flooding near the off-ramp for Interstate 40 at Cherry Street is causing big headaches for drivers.
A car was abandoned at the off-ramp, submerged in about four feet of water. A man checked to see if there was anyone inside the car, but the car was empty.
While WATE 6 On Your Side’s crews were on the scene a second car slide off the road and became stuck. WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to Knoxville Police Department for more information on the condition of the driver.
PHOTOS: Cherry Street flooding
PHOTOS: Cherry Street flooding x
