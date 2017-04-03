Tennessee Senate OKs bills to allow guns in boats, silencers

Related Coverage Tennessee House OKs bill allowing loaded guns in boats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Senate has voted to let people use silencers on guns for the sake of hearing and bring guns on their boats.

The Senate voted 28-1 Monday to pass the “Tennessee Hearing Protection Act,” which would allow the use of silencers on guns. Supporters have touted the bill as measure of protection for sportsmen’s ears. The bill still needs House approval.

Senators also unanimously voted to allow people who can legally have loaded or unloaded guns and ammunition to bring them on their boats. Proponents have said the bill brings more clarity to current law. The House already passed the bill, so it soon heads to Gov. Bill Haslam for his signature into law.

