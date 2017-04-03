TBI: AMBER ALERT victim not spotted in Nebraska

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A police department in Nebraska believed there was a possibility that Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins were spotted at a McDonald’s restaurant.

In a Facebook post from the Kearney Police Department, surveillance pictures show a man in a black shirt and tan hat with a girl in a black shirt ordering food at the counter on Sunday evening, April 2.

However, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the two are not Thomas and Cummins.

Neither Thomas nor Cummins has not been spotted since they were caught on camera at a Walmart in Oklahoma on March 15, two days after they vanished from Tennessee.

Thomas is a 15-year-old white female, with hazel eyes, stands 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins is a 6-foot-tall white man who weighs around 200 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes, and he’s believe to be armed with two handguns.

It remains unknown if they are still traveling in Cummins’ silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT. Anyone who sees them should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

