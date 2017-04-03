Rollover crash reported in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Injuries were reported Monday night in a rollover crash in North Knoxville.

The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. on Atlantic Avenue at Henegar Street. A WATE 6 On Your Side crew saw numerous first responders and a vehicle on its side.

Details remain scarce about the crash. Police and rescue crews have not yet responded to requests for information. Refresh this page for updates.

Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News App for breaking news, weather, sports and traffic alerts.