LaFollette police officer arrested for DUI

LAFOLLETTE (WATE) – A LaFollette police officer is facing DUI charges after a crash over the weekend.

A report from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office says Benjamin Evans crashed into a box truck on Highway 63 in Claiborne County on Sunday. After the crash, he went back to his vehicle and fell asleep.

An officer says he could smell alcohol and was slurring his words. He failed a field sobriety test and refused to consent to another test.

Evans was charged with DUI and violation of implied consent.

LaFollette Police Chief Bill Roehl says Evans is on unpaid administrative leave.