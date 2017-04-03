Knoxville woman receives FBI award for community leadership

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville woman was selected to receive the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award.

Laschinski Emerson with A1 Learning Connections and the Smart Institute received the award at Austin East High School Monday night. Emerson was chosen for her contribution to the establishment of the A1 Learning Connection, which provides an after school program for enrichment of school subjects for Vine Middle and Austin East.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Renea McDermott presented the award.

“I was shocked because I didn’t know, you know. There’s not anything you necessarily apply for, so to have been nominated and then selected was amazing,” said Emerson.

Emerson will also be recognized by FBI Director James Comey in Washington DC later this month.