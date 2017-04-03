Knoxville restaurants raise money for schools

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County school district is partnering with restaurants to raise money for education.

Dine Out for Education will be Tuesday. Forty-three restaurants with 73 locations will be donating 10% of the pre-tax total of meal to Knox County Schools. The proceeds will benefit the Partners in Education programs.

Locations:

Aubrey’s Restaurants

East Emory Road ( at I‐75 Powell)

Papermill at Landmark Center

9208 Middlebrook Pike

Strawberry Plains (at I‐40)

Back Yard Burger

Kingston Pike at Pellissippi

Balter Beerworks

100 South Broadway

Barley’s Taproom

200 East Jackson

Bistro by the Tracks

215 Brookview Centre Way

Bravo! Cucina Italiana

106 Major Reynolds Place

Brownbag

800 South Gay Street

10645 Hardin Valley Road

Café 4

4 Market Square

Chandler’s Deli

3101 East Magnolia Avenue

China Pearl

115 Brooklawn Street

Crown and Goose

123 South Central

Cru Bistro & Wine Bar

141 South Gay Street

11383 Parkside Drive

El Charro Mexican Restaurant

3816 Sutherland Ave

El Chico Mexican Restaurant

116 Cedar Lane

Fieldhouse Social

2525 University Commons Way

Froyoz

2040 Town Center Blvd

5228 North Broadway

6631 Clinton Highway

Frussies Deli & Bakery

722 South Gay Street

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

3101 Sutherland Avenue

Jersey Mike’s

4839 Kingston Pike

2415 University Commons Way

Jet’s Pizza

11124 Kingston Pike

7331 Kingston Pike

625 East Emory Road

4943 Millertown Pike

Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches

11055 Parkside Drive

5525 Clinton Highway

6718 Papermill Drive

1133 Oak Ridge Turnpike

164 North Cedar Bluff

K Town Tavern

320 North Peters Road

Mad Greek International Café

750 Brakebill Road

Mahogany’s at the Crowne Plaza

401 West Summit Hill Drive

Mandarin House

314 Merchants Drive

McAlister’s Deli

11140 Parkside Drive

2758 Schaad Road

232 Morrell Road

Nama Sushi Bar

141 South Gay Street

5130 Kingston Pike

Pizza Hoss

7215 Clinton Highway

Pizza Inn

5410 Clinton Highway

Puleo’s Grille

7224 Region Lane

(Strawberry Plains)

260 North Peters Road

110 Cedar Lane

Shoney’s of Knoxville

4020 Rutledge Pike

4410 Western Avenue

4032 North Broadway

315 East Emory Road

2612 Chapman Highway

100 Walker Springs Road

Shono’s Japanese Grill

120 S. Peters Road

Shuck Raw Bar and Grill

5200 Kingston Pike

Snappy Tomato Pizza

10612 Hardin Valley Road

Stefanos Pizza

1937 Cumberland Avenue

Stir Fry Café

7240 Kingston Pike

Sunspot

2200 Cumberland Avenue

Sweet P’s BBQ & Downtown Dive

410 West Jackson Avenue

Texas Roadhouse

11001 Turkey Drive

120 Morrell Road

3071 Kinzel Way

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

9161 Kingston Pike

119 Lovell Road

Uncle Maddio’s Pizza

2052 Town Center Blvd

Wasabi Japanese Steakhouse

226 Lovell Road

118 Major Reynolds Place

Ye Olde Steak House

6838 Chapman Highway