Knoxville restaurants raise money for schools

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County school district is partnering with restaurants to raise money for education.

Dine Out for Education will be Tuesday. Forty-three restaurants with 73 locations will be donating 10% of the pre-tax total of meal to Knox County Schools. The proceeds will benefit the Partners in Education programs.

Locations: 

Aubrey’s Restaurants
East Emory Road ( at I‐75 Powell)
Papermill at Landmark Center
9208 Middlebrook Pike
Strawberry Plains (at I‐40)

Back Yard Burger
Kingston Pike at Pellissippi

Balter Beerworks
100 South Broadway
Barley’s Taproom
200 East Jackson

Bistro by the Tracks
215 Brookview Centre Way
Bravo! Cucina Italiana
106 Major Reynolds Place

Brownbag
800 South Gay Street
10645 Hardin Valley Road

Café 4
4 Market Square

Chandler’s Deli
3101 East Magnolia Avenue

China Pearl
115 Brooklawn Street

Crown and Goose
123 South Central

Cru Bistro & Wine Bar
141 South Gay Street
11383 Parkside Drive

El Charro Mexican Restaurant
3816 Sutherland Ave

El Chico Mexican Restaurant
116 Cedar Lane

Fieldhouse Social
2525 University Commons Way

Froyoz
2040 Town Center Blvd
5228 North Broadway
6631 Clinton Highway

Frussies Deli & Bakery
722 South Gay Street

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken
3101 Sutherland Avenue

Jersey Mike’s
4839 Kingston Pike
2415 University Commons Way

Jet’s Pizza
11124 Kingston Pike
7331 Kingston Pike
625 East Emory Road
4943 Millertown Pike

Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches
11055 Parkside Drive
5525 Clinton Highway
6718 Papermill Drive
1133 Oak Ridge Turnpike
164 North Cedar Bluff

K Town Tavern
320 North Peters Road

Mad Greek International Café
750 Brakebill Road

Mahogany’s at the Crowne Plaza
401 West Summit Hill Drive

Mandarin House
314 Merchants Drive

McAlister’s Deli
11140 Parkside Drive
2758 Schaad Road
232 Morrell Road

Nama Sushi Bar
141 South Gay Street
5130 Kingston Pike

Pizza Hoss
7215 Clinton Highway

Pizza Inn
5410 Clinton Highway

Puleo’s Grille
7224 Region Lane
(Strawberry Plains)
260 North Peters Road
110 Cedar Lane

Shoney’s of Knoxville
4020 Rutledge Pike
4410 Western Avenue
4032 North Broadway
315 East Emory Road
2612 Chapman Highway
100 Walker Springs Road

Shono’s Japanese Grill
120 S. Peters Road

Shuck Raw Bar and Grill
5200 Kingston Pike

Snappy Tomato Pizza
10612 Hardin Valley Road

Stefanos Pizza
1937 Cumberland Avenue

Stir Fry Café
7240 Kingston Pike
Sunspot
2200 Cumberland Avenue

Sweet P’s BBQ & Downtown Dive
410 West Jackson Avenue

Texas Roadhouse
11001 Turkey Drive
120 Morrell Road
3071 Kinzel Way

Tropical Smoothie Cafe
9161 Kingston Pike
119 Lovell Road

Uncle Maddio’s Pizza
2052 Town Center Blvd

Wasabi Japanese Steakhouse
226 Lovell Road
118 Major Reynolds Place

Ye Olde Steak House
6838 Chapman Highway

