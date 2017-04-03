Knox County Sheriff’s Office to host job fair

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a job fair Friday.

Job hunters can attend the fair at West Town Mall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside of J.C. Penney.

There will be many job positions available, including: corrections officers, LPNs, property officers and support services clerks.

Applicants should bring a birth certificate, high school diploma or GED, and driver’s license. Job seekers applying to be a LPN, should bring a copy of their medical license.

For more information, call 865-215-4446.