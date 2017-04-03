

GATLINBURG(WATE) – Cheryl Refsland watched the mountain glow from her home on Caney Creek Road and felt the 90 miles per hour winds during the Gatlinburg fires.

Thankfully Refsland’s home only sustained minimal damage, but for so many of her friends and neighbors, their losses were devastating. She has since become a member of the closed Facebook group titled “Gatlinburg Wildfire Survivors,” offering support and a voice for those who have lost so much.

Refsland said the group is frustrated that state and city leaders are not doing more to help.

“There’s people who are still suffering,” Refsland said. “We just don’t understand the treatment from the Governor on down is passing the buck and acting like we can’t talk about that.”

Recently, Refsland sent a letter to Governor Bill Haslam, calling for more funding and improved communications in Gatlinburg. The Governor’s office referred her to Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

“You don’t say ‘here’s a phone number for somebody else who might be able to help you… I don’t care’ like it seems they’re doing,” Refsland said. “They could at least acknowledge that we’re hurting.”

She said many people in the closed group say they are still struggling to get by.

“There’s a lot of people who say they’re living out of their cars,” said Refsland. “They don’t even have a hotel room.”

Once the checks from Dolly Parton’s My People Fund come to an end in May, Refsland worries about what help will be available.

“The funding, I have to say, is starting to look a lot like Haiti and Katrina, where there was money, but it wasn’t made available to residents,” Refsland said. “And that’s what we’re asking. What funds have been made available, where is it going, how can we get it, and what legislation is the governor going to propose that would open up even federal funding?”

She hopes lawmakers will push for change in the days ahead, giving the people of Sevier County the resources to get back on their feet.

“I want to tell them to step up to the plate we’re hurting here,” she said. “We need communications, we need an emergency plan that doesn’t fail when our system is overwhelmed. Our fire department and police need us. This community needs funding to rebuild.”

WATE 6 ON Your Side reached out to Governor Haslam’s office in regards to Cheryl’s letter. Below is their response:

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) has coordinated the recovery from the wildfires in Sevier County since the incident occurred last November, working with a number of state, local, non-governmental, and federal personnel who have spent weeks-at-a-time in Sevier County focused on the community’s recovery. TEMA is in the best position to directly assist this woman and answer her questions, which is why we asked the agency to respond directly to her. In fact, TEMA and the Federal Emergency Management Agency have operated a Joint Field Office in Sevier County since December to directly assist citizens there. In response to what is being done to help citizens, here is a summary of what the state has provided: The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development implemented the federal dislocated worker program to assist those displaced from the jobs find employment and has helped with unemployment insurance benefits;

The Tennessee Housing Development Agency waived income restrictions in Low Income Housing Tax Credit properties and provided 50 additional Section 8 Housing Choice vouchers for affected income-eligible families;

The Tennessee Department of Revenue has provided refunds to homeowners and businesses in Sevier County on sales tax paid on certain items and has granted tax extension requests;

The Department of Human Services provided the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) to eligible applicants, and DHS employees helped out at the recovery centers;

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security provided duplicate driver licenses and state IDs at no charge;

The Department of Commerce and Insurance was on site in Sevier County for several weeks to personally help individuals with insurance questions and needs;

The Departments of Health and Environment and Conservation provided assistance with water and sanitation needs/questions.

The governor formed an economic recovery committee led by the Department of Economic and Community Development and includes the Departments of Revenue, Finance and Administration, Tourist Development and TEMA to help provide a coordinated response to get Sevier County back to business. To date, federal assistance has provided more than $1.7 million to help 440 individuals in Sevier County rebuild their lives from the wildfire’s impact. And the U.S. Small Business Administration has provided more than $6 million in low-interest loans for Sevier County businesses and residents affected by the wildfires.