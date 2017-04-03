Florida teen turns uniforms of fallen officers into teddy bears

WFLA Published:
(Photo: WFLA)

FLORIDA (WFLA) – A Florida teenager is spreading love to family and friends of fallen officers all across the country.

Megan O’Grady, 14, is the daughter of a police officer and the creator of Blue Line Bears. She turns the uniforms of fallen officers into teddy bear keepsakes.

Earlier this year, she created a bear for the family of a slain Orlando police officer. Now she’s working on one for the family of a fallen detective in Wisconsin.

“You see things on the news, like the Dallas shootings and stuff like that. And you see the number of police officers that are losing their lives in the line of duty,” O’Grady said. “It starts getting really depressing because you know it could be your father out there.”

O’Grady has made 24 bears for 17 different families so far.

You can learn more about Blue Line Bears here.

