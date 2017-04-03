Company that treats autistic kids settles fraud claims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Hendersonville-based company that provides therapy services for kids with autism has agreed to pay $20,000 to settle claims that it fraudulently billed a military health program.

Jack Smith, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, said the TRICARE health program pays for treatment for some of our most vulnerable citizens — those who have autism spectrum disorder. Smith, in a statement, said the federal prosecutor’s office would diligently pursue any violations that could hurt these kids or the programs that pay for their treatment.

The release said that the company, Exemplary Behavior, was accused of billing for services to children that it did not provide.

A voicemail left with the company was not immediately returned. The company also has an office in Clarksville.