Blount County mother upset after items removed from son’s grave

MARYVILLE (WATE) – A Maryville mom wants answers from a cemetery after finding dozens of decorations piled close to a garbage dumpster. She took pictures of what she found, while visiting her son’s grave, and sent them to our newsroom.

Rhonda Harrill has been working with lawmakers since her son, Tanner Lee Jameson, passed away suddenly of cardiac arrest. Flowers and keepsakes are now being removed from his grave.

“I told him, I said I will always make sure your grave has flowers and looks good,” said his Harrill.

Harrill says even during the holidays, she decorates Tanner’s gravesite.

“I do that because to me he’s still 13 and I still celebrate it with him,” she said.

The family was going to add Easter decorations on Sunday, but once they got to Grandview Cemetery, they noticed some of Tanner’s flags were missing.

“I paid for this lot. This is his lot,” said Harrill.

Harrill says her items, along with other flower arrangements and keepsakes, were placed a few feet away from a garbage dumpster. At the time, Harrill said she felt hurt and the pile is disrespectful to the many loved ones buried at Grandview Cemetery.

“Why are you doing it now? That’s just wrong.”

Grandview Cemetery owner Justin Smith says they have floral arrangement rules posted on signs throughout the property year round. From March 15 to November 20, flowers must be placed in vases that meet regulations which means glass, breakable items, containers, and keepsakes placed on a grave or marker are not allowed during mowing season.

“I come out here and I look, I clean it off, when my husband is here he weed-eats,” added Harrill.

Smith says the rules are for safety regulations and over the last month or so, they’ve placed an ad in the newspaper three times letting families know to come and take down flowers or special items. When it comes to the rain and the puddle where everything has been placed, Smith says he apologizes for that and the flooding at Grandview Cemetery is not normal.

Harrill hopes others with family at the cemetery remember to keep special things at home.

“Even though they’re gone, that’s how we keep them alive. We spend the rest of our lives keeping their name alive,” said Harrill.

All of the items removed within the last few weeks will be kept for some time so that families can come and collect their arrangements.