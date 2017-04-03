AAA: Gas prices to rise 40 cents this summer

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – AAA warns that drivers could see a gasoline price increase of as much as 40 cents per gallon this summer.

Average prices in East Tennessee are $2.02 as of Monday, up three cents from a week ago, but down three cents from a month ago. This time last year, the average price was $1.88. The national average as of Monday is $2.32.

“Motorists should expect more volatility at the pump in the coming months. Declining gasoline inventories, like we saw last week, normally trigger a rise in gas prices. But increased domestic oil production could put a ceiling on historic springtime increases at the pump,” said Stephanie Milani with AAA Tennessee.

Milani says the national average for gas prices is expected to jump around 40 cents this summer, peaking near $2,70. That is an increase of 70 cents from last summer.

AAA also says new data from last year shows distracted driving is on the rise. Milani says even as a passenger, you can help prevent distracted driving fatalities by making sure to buckle your seat belt, being a good co-pilot by supporting the driver with an extra set of eyes.

Stay awake. It can be tempting to doze off, but you should keep the driver company and offer assistance when necessary, particularly with directions. Don’t be a backseat driver. Try not to be negative and point out every little mistake, adding to the driver’s stress level. You should also control your emotions. If you think there is emerging danger, calmly let the driver know, but do not shout, grab the steering wheel or hand brake.