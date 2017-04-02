Tennessee This Week – April 2, 2017



KNOXVILLE (WATE) – After years of saying Obamacare would be repealed and months of talk of replacing the Affordable Care Act, the American Health Care act wound up being pulled from the House floor without a vote.

The support just wasn’t there as the White House and Speaker Paul Ryan negotiated back and forth with Republican moderates and conservatives, unable to please all wings of the party.

Tennessee, as President Donald Trump even pointed out just hours after the bill was pulled, still faces uncertainty ahead. Humana pulled out of the exchange next year for 16 counties around Knoxville.

“I was just in Tennessee the other day and they’ve lost half of their state in terms of an insurer. They have no insurer and that’s happening to many other places,” said President Trump.