President, chief executive officer of United Way of Nashville dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The president and chief executive of the United Way of Metropolitan Nashville has passed away at the age of 54.

Eric Dewey died suddenly Friday night from heart complications during tests at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

He started working with the local United Way in June 2008, but his career spanned more than three decades.

Dewey also served in leadership roles with the United Way organization in Kalamazoo, Michigan; Detroit, Michigan; Jackson, Michigan; and Somerset County, New Jersey.

He was an advocate for early childhood education, financial stability, and health.

“Eric Dewey was a local leader dedicated to national and network success—but more importantly dedicated to the development of strong leaders, young professionals, and the volunteers who give of themselves for their communities. His United Way family in Nashville and throughout the country will be ever grateful for his gifts of time and thoughtfulness that make our communities great,” said Brian A. Gallagher, president and chief executive officer of United Way Worldwide.

Dewey leaves behind a wife, Susan, and two sons, Ross and Ryan.

Funeral arrangements have not been finalized at this time.