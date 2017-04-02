Police: Kentucky mother admits to smothering baby to death

WEST BUECHEL, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky mother has confessed to smothering her baby boy to death, according to police.

According to The Courier-Journal, the Jefferson County Coroner’s office revealed how Lucas Paez Cruz died Thursday at a West Buechel home.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said West Buechel police responded Thursday to a report of an infant “unconscious and not breathing, ” but after that came a shocking confession. Homicide detective Chris Rutherford says the mother admitted to intentionally killing her child.

The 26-year-old mother, who has not been identified, was reportedly distraught when police arrived to her West Buechel apartment. Police say the woman is a new mother and was the only person at home when the incident happened.

Back at LMPD the mother later confessed to exactly what happened, saying she smothered the crying baby to death. Police say she will soon be charged with murder.

The baby, Lucas Paez Cruz, was almost 3 months old.