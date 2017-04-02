Drunk driver crashes stolen vehicle with 2 kids inside into Nashville police car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is accused of driving a stolen car while under the influence when he crashed into a Nashville Metro Police vehicle with two small children in the car Saturday.

According to an arrest warrant, 29-year-old Antwone Brady crashed into the police cruiser near Dickerson Pike and Briley Parkway.

As officers removed Brady from the vehicle, they noticed he showed obvious signs of impairment and was unable to stand on his own, according to police.

Metro police said two children under the age of five were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

When officers ran the license plate through their database, the vehicle information came back as stolen.

According to an affidavit, witnesses told police Brady was involved in an earlier accident on Moorewood Drive, where he reportedly asked the witness to not call police.

Brady was booked into the Metro jail and charged with theft, child endangerment, driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident. His bond was set at $45,000.