Pedestrian seriously injured after attempting to cross Alcoa Highway

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – One man is seriously injured after being struck by a car while attempting to cross Alcoa Highway Saturday morning.

Alcoa Police said Eric Carter, 33, of Locust, Georgia, was with a colleague when they decided to get breakfast from the Shell Station on Alcoa Highway around 9 a.m.. Witnesses stated that Carter did not look before walking into the street.

The driver of the vehicle that struck him, Caroline Wells, said hitting Carter was unavoidable. He was thrown several feet when he was hit, but speeding is not believed to be a factor. Wells will not face any charges.

Carter remains in the ICU but is expected to fully recover.