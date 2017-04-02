Pedestrian seriously injured after attempting to cross Alcoa Highway

WATE 6 On Your Side Published: Updated:
Alcoa Highway (David Killebrew)

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – One man is seriously injured after being struck by a car while attempting to cross Alcoa Highway Saturday morning.

Alcoa Police said Eric Carter, 33, of Locust, Georgia, was with a colleague when they decided to get breakfast from the Shell Station on Alcoa Highway around 9 a.m.. Witnesses stated that Carter did not look before walking into the street.

The driver of the vehicle that struck him, Caroline Wells, said hitting Carter was unavoidable. He was thrown several feet when he was hit, but speeding is not believed to be a factor. Wells will not face any charges.

Carter remains in the ICU but is expected to fully recover.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s