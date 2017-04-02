KCSO: 2 people injured after paragliding crash

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Two people were injured and one person was transported by Lifestar to UT Medical Center after a paragliding crash in Knoxville Sunday evening according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and KPD dispatch.

According to KCSO’s initial investigation, a paraglider crashed into the woods north of 11322 Barharbor Way just after 4:00 p.m. The pilot was taken to UT Medical Center by Rural Metro. The passenger was flown by Lifestar to UT Medical Center.

KPD dispatch says they believe the incident occurred after the paraglider was being pulled by an off-road vehicle in an attempt to takeoff. Dispatch says the paraglider then collided with a tree.

According to a spokesperson for the Knox County Sheriff Office, Federal Aviation Administration investigators are on their way to the scene.

More details, including the names of the paraglider pilot and passenger, will be released as they develop.