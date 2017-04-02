Kentucky man arrested in connection with Bell County murder

MIDDLESBORO, Ky (WATE) – A Kentucky man has been arrested in connection with a Bell County murder that occurred in 2016 according to Middlesboro police.

Jonathan M. Walker, 25, was arrested Saturday on a charge of intimidating a witness. On Sunday, Walker was served a warrant on the charge of murder in connection to the case of Christopher Kennedy.

Kennedy was found dead of gunshot wounds at his home along Doncaster Avenue on the morning of September 23, 2016 according to Middlesboro police.

Walker is currently being held in the Bell County Detention Center on $500,000 bond.

He is set to appear for arraignment on Monday in the Bell District Court.