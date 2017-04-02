Thousands race in Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – With the sound of a gun and to the tune of rocky top, approximately 8,000 people ran up and down the Tennessee hills in downtown Knoxville Sunday morning.

The Covenant Health Knoxville half and full marathons featured a number of first time runners. One of those runners was Jessica Dutkowski who said Sunday’s half-marathon was her first major race.

“I’ve never run before, this was my first time running, so lots of training,” said Dutkowski. “Lots of early morning runs, lots of Saturdays getting up so early, and running after school a lot.”

The races started at the Clinch Avenue Bridge and finished on the 50 yard line in Neyland Stadium.

Gina Rouse was the first woman across the finish line.

“It’s great,” said Rouse. “I won last year as well, so it’s great to bring another back to back win for Knoxville.”

Gina Rouse won the women’s marathon for the second year in a row with a time of 2:52:06.

Dylan Belles of Flagstaff Arizona won the men’s marathon with a time of 2:25:15.