Police: Trucker drove cross country nonstop fueled by meth, LSD, cocaine

DEERFIELD, Mass. (AP) – Police have arrested a trucker they say drove nonstop from Seattle to Massachusetts fueled by crystal meth, LSD and cocaine.

Deerfield police say they responded to a convenience store parking lot off Interstate 91 on Tuesday for reports of a trucker who appeared to be despondent after locking himself out of his cab.

Officer Adam Sokoloski tells The Recorder of Greenfield that responding officers determined the driver was displaying signs of drug use.

The driver allegedly told police of his drug use and was reluctantly taken to the hospital after “quite the struggle.”

The driver, identified as Gary Robbins, of Homer, Alaska, was charged with operating under the influence of drugs and several motor vehicle violations.

He will be summoned to court and could not be reached for comment.