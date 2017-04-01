Police investigate after shots fired outside Nashville nightclub

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after gun shots were fired outside a nightclub in the Gulch early Saturday morning.

The shots were fired outside the Agenda Nightclub on Ninth Avenue South around 2:30 a.m.

Nashville Metro police said they received a report of several shots being exchanged by at least two shooters outside the club.

One of the shooters reportedly fled the scene in a silver truck. He was described as a black man in a white tank top.

Metro police did not have a description of the second shooter.

Shortly after the incident, police said a man in a silver truck showed up at Saint Thomas Midtown hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, but left before receiving treatment.

Detectives are working to determine that man’s identity.

No one else was injured in the shooting though a building next door was hit by gunfire.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.