New Pellissippi State scholarship helping adults go to back to school

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Saturday Pellissippi State Community College held an open house for its new “Reconnect Now” program designed after Governor Bill Haslam’s “Reconnect” designed to specifically help adults afford community college tuition.

“Reconnect” will go into effect next year but PSTCC wanted to offer the program to its students sooner. “Reconnect Now” is a last dollar scholarship for adults.

Alexandria Maurizio is a single mom who says she wasn’t ready for college straight out of high school.

“I really wanted to go to college right after I graduated high school but nobody prepared me very well,” said Maurizio.

“I didn’t really know what I wanted to do and I didn’t know how to go about figuring it out. The whole thing seemed really scary because I didn’t have any money and I didn’t want to have to pay back student loans.”

Maurizio says she wasn’t planning on going back to school until her daughter was old enough to stay home alone but the “Reconnect Now” scholarship changed her mind.

“It sounds like an excuse when I say I want to wait until my daughters older,” said Maurizio.

“There are some real concerns being a single parent, being a working adult, that make the fear of going the thing that really stops you. To be able to have somebody take that stress away and not have to be afraid of the financial aspect of it was really a pretty amazing thing.”

To qualify for “Reconnect Now” applicants must:

1.Complete FAFSA by August 1, 2017

2. Be independent on FAFSA

3. Do not have an associate or bachelor’s degree

4. Be a Tennessee resident since at least August 1, 2016

5. Must enroll in at least six credit hours towards an associate degree.

To learn more about “Reconnect Now” visit the PSTCC website.