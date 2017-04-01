Neighborhood competition held during Knoxville Marathon

KNOXVILLE (WATE)- In the hours leading up to the Knoxville Marathon, the runners are not the only ones preparing for a competition, so are homeowners in neighborhoods included on the course.

The Favorite Neighborhood Competition is held between neighborhoods on the marathon course. The winner is voted on by runners in the full marathon only.

“Around 18 miles and on people start hitting the wall in marathons. We try to get everybody out in the neighborhood to get everybody that extra cheer, extra push for the race,” said Megan Martin with the Island Home neighborhood.

Last year, Sequoyah Hills won the Favorite Neighborhood competition. Island Home neighbors say, this year, they’re confident to win it back.

“We want part of their experience to be, not only is it near the end of the race, part of Island Home, but we can get some more rejuvenation for the body…a morale boost.” said Tim Archer, a neighbor in Island Home.

In Sequoyah Hills, Paula Herston, the Sequoyah Hills Neighborhood organizer, is working to maintain as the favorite neighborhood within the race. 200 posters, 400 pin wheels, and volunteers that will setup signs in under two hour.

“[Runners] seem to enjoy the distraction from the running. This neighborhood is a hilly neighborhood. When they’re coming through here and they’re running up, they’re tired.” said Herston.

Both neighborhoods and neighbors say the best part of their contest isn’t the competition, but giving runners the best experience.

That includes everyone from the first runner to the last.