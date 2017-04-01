“Knox Makers” community workshop celebrates grand opening

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero cut the ceremonial metal ribbon Saturday to initiate the grand-opening of the new community-oriented workshop: Knox Makers.

Knox Makers will serve as a place for the community’s engineers, artists, hobbyists, innovators, educators and entrepreneurs to work and create new projects.

Knox Makers also provides lectures, workshops, and outreach programs that inspire and educate both members and the general public. The nearly 7,000 square foot workshop enables projects ranging from making your own costumes to building your own furniture to designing your own electronics.

“Knox Makers is more than just tools and a workshop,” said Knox Makers President, Doug Laney.

“We have almost 100 members who come together and share what they know. By combining skills and working together, they can make things that they wouldn’t be able to make alone. That collaboration brings a real sense of community to the space.”

