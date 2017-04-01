Knox County chase suspect identified; faces 11 charges

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The man arrested following a multi-county police chase Friday afternoon has been identified as 33-year-old Richard Wayne Roberts according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers say Roberts was driving a stolen vehicle and refused to stop for officers when they initiated a traffic stop at Hardin Valley Road and Pellissippi Parkway.

KCSO says Roberts’ chase led officers through Anderson County, Oak Ridge, Clinton City and Sevier County. Roberts ended up wrecking the vehicle beside the French Broad River on Betsy Court where he fled into the river and was taken into custody.

Roberts is charged with theft of property, theft, criminal impersonation, leaving the scene of an accident, evading arrest, vandalism, reckless endangerment, and four counts of aggravated assault.

According to KCSO, Roberts has a criminal history in Knox County that includes criminal trespassing, theft, burglary, assault, resisting arrest, evading, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of schedule VI drug, traffic/motor vehicle violations, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, robbery, worthless check, aggravated assault, public intoxication, and underage consumption.

Roberts will be held in the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on a combined bond of $49,000.