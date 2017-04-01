Hotel carbon monoxide leak kills child, sickens others

NILES, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a carbon monoxide leak caused by a malfunctioning pool heater at a southwestern Michigan hotel has killed a child and sickened about a dozen other people, including seven other children and several police officers.

WNDU-TV and WSBT-TV report officials at Lakeland Hospital in Niles confirmed the child’s death Saturday. No other details about the child were released.

Quality Inn & Suites employees called 911 around 10 a.m. after seeing six unresponsive children on the pool deck.

Niles Fire Capt. Don Wise says a high level of carbon monoxide was detected in the pool area and lower levels were found in other parts of the hotel.

MLive.com reports Wise said the carbon monoxide buildup was caused by the pool heater.

Three police officers and two hotel employees also were hospitalized.