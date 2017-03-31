Young-Williams offers foster family opportunities

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – It is not an easy job fostering kittens. It requires bottle feeding at night and more. However, it is a labor of love.

Young-Williams Animal Center is reminding people that springtime is kitten season. The center receives many kittens looking for homes. Pet lovers are able to be foster parents for a newborn litter and their mom.

There is no cost to be a foster family. Pet lovers can fill out an application online in order to attend orientation.

Before a litter goes to a home, the kittens are examined by a veterinarian. Pets will receive treatments, vaccines and more.

Foster families will receive necessary supplies from the center. Foster families are required to bring the pet back to the center every two weeks for check-ups. When the pet is ready for adoption, it will be placed directly on the center’s adoption floor.

Besides kittens, other pets may need to be fostered: unweaned puppies and rabbits. Pets that are not big enough to be spayed or neutered, injured animals and animals that need more socialization.