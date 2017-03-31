Titans star Delanie Walker joining USO tour

WKRN Published:
Delanie Walker (Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Titans Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker is headed to southwest Asia as part of USO tour visiting U.S. troops and their families.

Walker will be joined by New Orleans defensive end Cameron Jordan and Miami cornerback Byron Maxwell.

Players were selected for their play on the field and their charitable work off of it. Walker stays extremely busy off the field doing a lot of work for Mothers Against Drunk Driving and earlier this year he traveled with other NFL players on a trip to Israel.

The specific locations and dates of the tour are not being announced for security reasons.

