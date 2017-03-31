Things to do in East Tennessee: March 31-April 2

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Springtime is here! Spend the weekend running or hunting for Easter eggs!

Featured

Shred Day

WATE 6 On Your Side is working with ShredPro Secure, the Tennessee Highway Patrol Special Investigations Bureau/Identity Crimes Unit, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and 93.1 WNOX to provide a free document shredding event.

Any unwanted paper can be safely and securely discarded into shredding trucks in the WATE parking lot, 1306 North Broadway, Saturday, April 1, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Covenant Health Marathon

Race weekend will feature a Health and Fitness Expo, a kids run, 5K, half marathon, 2-person relay, 4-person relay and the marathon from April 1-2.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Kristin Farley will be a speaker at the expo at 4 p.m. The rest of the races and events will be on Sunday.

Dogwood Arts Chalk Walk & Trails

It’s springtime and Dogwood Arts is hosting many events to get East Tennesseans outside.

The Chalk Walk will return to Market Square April 1. East Tennesseans can explore more than 60 miles of trails until April 30.

All Weekend

School of Hard Knox

The event will feature swing dancing lessons with live music by the Rhythm Serenaders. Evening dances are open to the public and all levels. The festival will also feature competitions.

Friday

Chocolate Tasting Extravaganza!

Sassy Pants Sweets and Treats will be hosting the event at the Hilton Garden Inn from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Attendees can try many samples of sweets. Tickets are available online or at the door.

Artitude

The event is hosted by the Cancer Support Community East Tennessee and Dogwood Arts. It will feature upcycled and reinvented art works created by East Tennessee and southern artists. There will be live music. Tickets are $50 and include a drink ticket and hors d’oeuvres from Holly’s Eventful Dining.

Friday-Saturday

NQC Spring Break

The National Quartet Convention will be hosting “NQC Spring Break” at First Baptist Church of Sevierville March 31-April 1. The event will showcase gospel music.

Disney’s Mary Poppins

Maryville Christian School will be performing the musical at the Clayton Center for the Arts. The show will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Saturday

Wild Bird Eggstravaganza

The University of Tennessee Gardens will host the family event. Attendees can learn about wild birds. Children will receive two bird feeders, a seed dispersal craft and bird seed mix. Also, there will be a egg hunt and photos with the Easter Bunny. The event is food-allergy friendly. To attend, purchase a ticket online.

Historic Walking Tour

The City of Greeneville will guide visitors through the state’s second oldest town. The 90-minute tour will highlight significant places in the town. Tickets are available at the General Morgan Inn. Tours are from Monday-Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Saturday-Sunday

Sunday

Easter Egg Dive

The West Side YMCA will host the event from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The dive will end at 4:30 p.m. Children can swim to find eggs in the pool. There will be crafts, pictures, an appearance by the Easter Bunny, bounce houses and more. The event is open to all ages and swimming abilities.

Knoxville Moms Blog 4th Annual Easter Egg Hunt

The event will start at 3:50 p.m. at The Muse. There will be separate hunts based on age. The event is open to children of all ages. There will be snacks and goodies from many Knoxville businesses. Children will be able to play on the playground at The Muse. Tickets are $15 for families.