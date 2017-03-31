Tennessee teen, AMBER Alert suspect spotted in Oklahoma 2 days after kidnapping

OKLAHOMA CITY (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed that a 15-year-old in an ongoing AMBER Alert was spotted in Oklahoma City.

Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins were spotted at a Walmart on Interstate-240E in Oklahoma City on March 15.

Cummins used cash to pay for food. The surveillance photo was taken two days after the alleged kidnapping, says TBI.

In the photos, Thomas appears to have red hair and Cummins hair is darker.

Cummins, 50, is charged with kidnapping the 15-year-old on March 13. He remains on the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Thomas is a 15-year-old white female, with hazel eyes, stands 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins is a white male, who stands 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He’s believed to be armed with two handguns and was initially driving a Silver Nissan Rogue with TN license plate 976ZPT. That vehicle has not been found.

