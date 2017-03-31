South Knoxville nightclub closed as public nuisance after shootings, gang activity

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville lounge was closed under Tennessee state nuisance laws.

Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen’s office said Sunnight Lounge, located at 1045 Maryville Pike, was closed by Judge Steve Sword because of gang activity, shootings and extremely violent behavior at the club.

According to a petition filed by General Allen, Sunnight Lounge has been the scene of repeated shootings and other violent altercations over the past four months. Since February, Allen says two people were shot while at the club. She also said police were called on two separate occasions to report shots fired at the club.

Knoxville Police Department was also called, according to Allen, to break up large disturbances after 4:00 a.m. as the club closed. She says known gang members frequent the club, often wearing gang colors and flashing gang signs.

“We will use every resource and law available to combat gang violence in our community,” said Allen. “When gangs are allowed to thrive in a location like this, we will step in and close that property in order to make the community safe.”

Sunnight Club’s closures is the 48th closure by the District Attorney’s Office and Knoxville Police Department under state nuisance laws.