Source: President Trump to name Tennessee Senator as Secretary of Army

NASHVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee State Senator Mark Green will be appointed next week as Secretary of the Army, sources tell WKRN.

Previous story: State Sen. Mark Green being considered for U.S. Army Secretary

Sen. Green spent nine years as an infantry officer in the U.S. Army, before graduating from medical school at the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University and becoming an Army special Operations flight surgeon. Before he was elected to the Tennessee Senate in 2012, Green also started a hospital staffing company in Clarksville.

He took part in a number of covert operations during the war on terror, including the capture of Saddam Hussein. He examined the Iraqi dictator in the first few hours after his capture.

Though Green said he couldn’t comment directly on his potential cabinet nomination, he said he would be humbled to take the job. The senator announced earlier in 2017 he was running for governor of Tennessee, but the President Donald Trump’s expected announcement could take him in a different direction.

No Matter what he does next, Green says he just wants to keep serving.