Knoxville animal shelter needs foster parents for kittens

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – It is kitten season officially at Young-Williams and that means the Knoxville shelter is getting litters upon litters of kittens that are brought in.

Courtney Kliman with Young-Williams Animal Center said they are looking for foster parents to take care of the kittens. Volunteers

“What we really need is fosters who are willing to save lives and we need fosters who are willing to put in the time and effort and feed these babies every two hours for a couple of weeks,” said Klineman. “Even if you can only do a week at a time, it would be awesome.”

Kliman says becoming a foster parent can save a kitten’s life. She says shelter staff doesn’t have time to take care of all of the kittens that are brought in, so the alternative is euthanize them.

To become a foster parent contact Young-Williams at (865) 215-6599.